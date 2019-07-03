East Carteret High School Principal resigns to accept national-level job with FedEx Freight

BEAUFORT, N.C. (WNCT)

Katherine Steele has resigned as principal of East Carteret High School to accept a national-level Organizational Development Specialist position at Fed Ex Freight.

Steele’s final day at East Carteret High School has not yet been determined, but is expected to be sometime in July.

Ms. Steele was named principal of East Carteret High School in June 2017. Prior to that she served as an assistant principal at West Carteret High School. She was the 2018-2019 and the 2017-2018 Carteret County Assistant Principal of the Year.

She previously was an assistant principal at Croatan High School, after serving as an administrative intern at that school. Ms. Steele has also taught in the Craven County Public School System, and multiple schools across the U.S.

After announcing her resignation, Steele said,

“I have enjoyed working with the students, staff members and families at East Carteret High School, as I did at Croatan High School and West Carteret High School,” Ms. Steele said. “I am fortunate to have worked with high school students across Carteret County and truly believe this is an outstanding public school system. Although I am leaving K-12 education, my passion for education and my enjoyment of working with students continues. Carteret County will continue to be my home.”

Steele has two children who attend Croatan High School, and she and her family will continue to live in Carteret County.

Carteret County Schools officials say a new principal for East Carteret High School will be selected in the coming weeks.