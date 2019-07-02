East N.C. residents invited to Operation Weather Forum at Camp Lejeune on July 25

CAMP LEJEUNE, N.C. (WNCT)

The Atlantic Marine Corps Communities (AMCC) will host the first Operation Weather Forum, a public event to help people with base access and businesses prepare for hurricanes and other severe weather, on July 25 at Camp Lejeune.

Operation Weather Forum, a public event, will be held on Thursday, July 25, from 1:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m., at the Lejeune Room in the Officer’s Club, located on Harvey Street inside Camp Lejeune.

The event will feature safety tips, tools, and advice from the National Weather Service, local and regional disaster and emergency response teams, local meteorologists, and officials from the Marine Corps and local government agencies.

Additionally, food vendors and free kids activities will be provided during the event.

Eric Carlson, the Installation Emergency Manager, MCB Camp Lejeune, encouraged to attend Operation Weather Forum, to help the people who assisst safely prepare for another hurricane like Florence, which devastated Eastern N.C. in 2018.

“Residents should ask themselves if they are really prepared for all of the impacts (of a hurricane). I highly recommend this forum, as it will be an opportunity to learn new information, which may help you fill in the gaps of your plan and help you be better prepared for the effects of any major event.”