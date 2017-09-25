Eastern Carolina sees effects of Tropical Storm Maria

ATLANTIC BEACH, N.C. (WNCT/AP/WAVY) – Eastern North Carolina is beginning to see the impacts of Tropical Storm Maria.

At Atlantic Beach, wind is expected to be a concern Tuesday and Wednesday.

While waves are causing problems oceanside, the wind could case storm surge problems in some places soundside too.

“One to three feet, specifically toward the Pamlico Sound,” said Erik Heden, senior forecaster at National Weather Service Newport. “So areas such as down east along N.C. 12 toward Cedar Island, one to three feet above ground. And then perhaps two to four feet that would again be toward the Outer Banks where it could be a little more substantial.”

Earlier Tuesday afternoon, there were reports of flooded roads on Ocracoke and also water over Highway 12 in Cedar Island.

Report of minor water on NC 12 on Cedar Island. Map shows approximate area of water. #Maria https://t.co/Sw8o08jYKX pic.twitter.com/79jqEFkGnu– NWS Newport/Morehead (@NWSMoreheadCity) September 26, 2017

The National Weather Service in Morehead City said rip currents are also possible in the ocean for the rest of the week.

In Craven County, there’s been some flooding at Union Point Park.

Maria is forecast to bring strong storm surge and tropical storm force winds to the Outer Banks through the middle of the week. A storm surge warning was issued late Tuesday morning for part of the Outer Banks.

Maximum wind speeds are at 75 mph as the storm moves north at 7 mph. The storm’s center is located about 190 miles southeast of Cape Hatteras.

Hyde County officials posted to Facebook that evacuation efforts were suspended due to weather conditions. Officials issued mandatory evacuation orders Monday for visitors on Hatteras and Ocracoke islands. Those evacuations orders have also been suspended.WNCT.com Hurricane Center | Interactive Hurricane Tracker

Schools were closed Tuesday in all of Dare County because of expected tropical storm conditions. Dare County includes much of the Outer Banks, as well as some inland areas along Pamlico Sound.