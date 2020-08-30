Eastern N.C. Fire Departments collect donations for Hurricane Laura Victims

CARTERET COUNTY, N.C. (WNCT) – Eastern North Carolina is continuing to give aid to victims of Hurricane Laura.

In Carteret County, Mill Creek Fire Department is just one of the many other departments in the East to collect donations for those struggling.

Since Friday, August 28th, Mill Creek Fire Department has been collecting non perishable foods, toiletries, and other items for the storm victims.





Some of the items donated to Mill Creek’s Fire Department.

Here in Carteret County, this kind of need hits home for people who lived through Hurricane Florence.

“2 years ago everybody in this community were effected by Florence, and so many people needed help,” said Carteret County resident Betty Lilly.

Lilly and her grandchildren stopped by Mill Creek’s Fire Department to deliver bags of donations after church. She says she’ll be back with more donations in a few days.

“Well as a Christian I feel like you should always give back. In our hearts we feel like we needed to do that today,” said Lilly.

Mill Creek Fire Chief Kerry Jenkins said after Hurricane Florence, they received relief support from areas like Tennessee and Georgia. Now, it’s their turn to give back.

“The little areas like this down in Louisiana and Texas…it’s hard to get to those areas with the rivers and water ways. We can see that devastation and know about it,” said Jenkins.

Jenkins says Mill Creek Fire Department will continue to collect donations until there’s no longer a need.

To learn how you can donate, click here.