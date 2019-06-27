Eastern N.C. Regional Skills Center scheduled to open in August

An education center in the east is one step closer to opening its doors after delays.

The Eastern North Carolina Regional Skills Center in Jacksonville will be home for career and technical education programs like culinary arts, auto shop, and welding.

Officials say the project has been in the making for 15 years.

The $9 million project was scheduled to open in December 2018. Due to Hurricane Florence, construction was delayed and pushed to August 2019.

In the last week, the building received its certification of occupancy.

“So we can actually have staff and students in the building now. While there are a little bit of punch list items we’re working on everything should be completed by August when students return to the classroom,” said Steve Myers, Chief Operations Officer for Onslow County Schools.

The regional skills center will be available for students in Jacksonville and the surrounding counties.

School officials say the center is scheduled to open in August in time for the new school year.

Original Story:

The Onslow County school district is expanding.

In the coming months, the Eastern North Carolina Regional Skills Center will be a place for career and technical education programs under one roof.

The building is under construction and will not open until August 2019.

The plan was to have construction completed by December 18, but due to Hurricane Florence, materials necessary for the center have been in short supply or needed in other parts of the area.

The district said the high demand for all types of laborers and workers in the area has also impacted their ability to finish constructing the center.

Chris Bailey, Onslow County Schools director of career and technical education, said, “A fall 2019 opening will allow us to get the programs off to a successful start in a fully-functioning facility.”

The district also made a decision to allow for rescheduling of students who would have attended the center during the second semester of 2018-2019.

The regional skills center will be available for students in Jacksonville and the surrounding counties.