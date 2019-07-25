Eastern N.C. fire rescue teams come together for training

Practice makes perfect.

That’s why New Bern, Greenville, and Rocky Mount Fire Rescue teams are working together to train for real-life swift water rescue scenarios.

“Obviously it’s a little bit different than a hurricane environment, but we do have some leftovers from Hurricane Florence that have given us some props out in the river that we’ll be able to work with,” said Steven Jerome of New Bern Fire Rescue.

Teams are getting familiar with equipment like rescue boats and GPS navigation and running through 50 to 60 different scenarios.

They’re even practicing real-life water rescues with dummies, and actual people.

“The overall goal for the people is to put their hands on the gear they’ll be utilizing in the event of that emergency. This gives good hands-on training in the long direction and different environments so their situation awareness will always be there,” said Marvin Taylor of Greenville Fire Rescue.

After major flooding in 2018 from Hurricane Florence, the goal is to be proactive and to build bonds between agencies.

“There really is nothing like when your teammates cross the threshold of the door. The feeling that you got, that breath of fresh air. You know what those people are capable of. You’ve trained with them, you’ve worked with them and it really does make a big difference,” said Jerome.