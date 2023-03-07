NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCN) — A gang leader from eastern North Carolina busted with nearly a kilogram of cocaine at his houses will spend more than 13 years in prison, prosecutors say.

The U.S. Department of Justice says Maurice Montrell Greene of the Pitt County town of Ayden received his 165-month sentence Tuesday from U.S. District Judge Louise W. Flanagan.

The 34-year-old pleaded guilty in July 2022 to charges of conspiring to distribute cocaine and possession of cocaine with intent to distribute.

Prosecutors say Greene — the leader of the Grape Street Crips gang — was involved with a group of people acquiring kilograms of cocaine to distribute in Pitt County.

Authorities say an investigation that lasted from 2016-19 and included controlled purchases, wiretaps and surveillance led to the seizure of 1,800 grams of cocaine and more than $382,000.

They seized more than $47,000, 935 grams of cocaine and a gun from Greene’s homes.