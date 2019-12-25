ECRS and Tarboro ministry donates to local family for the holidays

TARBORO, N.C. (WNCT) The Edgecombe County Rescue Squad and a local Tarboro ministry served a local family to help make this Christmas season brighter.

A local family with small children lost their home and all of their belongs due to a recent tragedy.

The family was able to receive groceries, blankets, kitchenware, new and used clothing and Christmas gifts for each child.

This week the family was able to move into a new rental home and they are still in need of a couch.

If anyone has a gently used set you would like to donate contact the Edgecombe County Rescue Squad.