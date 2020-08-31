ECU athletes, coaches march for social justice

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) Student-athletes and coaches at East Carolina University are showing their support to groups like Black Lives Matter with a march on campus.

They took part in a demonstration Monday afternoon, walking from the athletic district to the cupola at the mall.

The march ended with athletes and members of ECU’s coaching ranks kneeling and holding a moment of silence.

Members of the event called for changes in law enforcement treatment of African-Americans.

They’re encouraging other ECU students to support the effort at the voting booth in November.

Xianna Josephs, Womens Basketball

“It’s bigger than this, it’s bigger than a march, it’s much more than that,” said Xianna Josephs, women basketball. It’s very important that we as athletics go out and vote for someone who is going to perpetuate this message to the rest of the world.”

Coaches who took part in the demonstration told athletes to brace themselves for criticism, from people in the community who may oppose their stance.