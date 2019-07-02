Pirate star Burleson named to 2019 Collegiate National Team roster

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT)

ECU’s Alec Burleson was officially named to the 26-man 2019 Collegiate National Team roster, according to USA Baseball officials.

Burleson’s selection marks the second consecutive summer an ECU Pirate will play for the Collegiate National Team, following Jake Agnos and Bryant Packard in 2018. Also, on that 2018 team was current ECU skipper Cliff Godwin, who, served as the third base and hitting coach, helping the Red, White & Blue to a 12-3 record that included series wins over Chinese Taipei, Japan and Cuba.

Regarded as one of the top two-way players in the country after being named a finalist for the 2019 John Olerud National Player-of-the-Year Award along with earning inclusion to five All-America teams as the utility player, Burleson led the Pirates outright in eight offensive categories including batting average (.370), doubles (23), hits (91), RBI (61) and multi-hit games (23), while sharing the team lead in multi-RBI contests (16) and fielding percentage (1.000). He slugged at a .573 clip to stand second on the club and belted nine homers to rank third.

On the mound, he appeared in 24 games making nine starts where he owned a 6-2 ledger with five saves and a 3.28 ERA. Burleson earned his 11th career win against Campbell in an elimination game on June 3 in the 2019 Greenville Regional after working five innings. He fanned 68 batters while walking 26 and struck out a career-high 10 batters against Monmouth on Feb. 23. The lefty allowed 22 runs (all earned) on 56 hits in 60.1 innings and held opposing hitters to a composite .246 average. In the classroom, he is a six-time ECU Director of Athletic Honor member, a 2018 AAC All-Academic selection and was a 2019 Third-Team Google Cloud Academic All-American who boasts a 3.959 cumulative GPA as a business management major.

Burleson’s 2019 Postseason Honors

2019 Collegiate National Team member (USA Baseball)

Third-Team Academic All-America (Google Cloud CoSIDA)

First-Team All-America (ABCA)

First-Team All-America (Collegiate Baseball)

First-Team All-America (D1Baseball)

First-Team All-America (NCBWA)

First-Team All-America (Perfect Game)

First-Team All-American Athletic Conference selection (outfield)

Second-Team All-American Athletic Conference selection (utility)

First-Team All-South Region (ABCA)

Greenville Regional All-Tournament Team

Team USA will host the 8th Annual USA vs. Cuba International Friendship Series July 2-6. The five-game series will kick off at LP Frans Stadium in Hickory, North Carolina, followed by games at BB&T Ballpark in Charlotte, North Carolina, the Durham Bulls Athletic Park (DBAP) in Durham, North Carolina, and the National Training Complex. The series will then return to the DBAP for the finale on July 6.

The Collegiate National Team leaves for Taiwan on July 7. Team USA will travel to Taichung, Taiwan, for the 19th USA vs. Chinese Taipei International Friendship Series from July 9-12 and close out its summer schedule with the 43rd USA vs. Japan Collegiate All-Star Series, which will take place in various cities throughout Japan from July 16-21.