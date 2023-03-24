GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — East Carolina University’s cheer team got some great news recently.

The team is heading to the National Cheer and Dance College Championship in Daytona Beach, Fla., this weekend. They’re looking to bring home the gold.

Coaches for the team said they have been looking forward to this competition for months.

“We are working hard, we are being as driven as we possibly can to win another ring, I’m actually wearing my ring today,” said Kristin Jefferies, ECU’s dance coach.

ECU won its last title in April of 2021. If the Pirates win, it will be their fourth time bringing home the national championship title.

“We do so much for others throughout the year and this is our thing that we do for us, so I think the atmosphere is something they are really excited about,” Jefferies said.