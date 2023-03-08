GREENVILLE, NC — During Severe Weather Preparedness Week, ECU is preparing students, faculty, staff and family members through an ECU Alert emergency notification test. The entire campus should receive, hear, or see the test.

People on East Carolina University’s campus should expect the alert test on Friday, March 10, at noon. The test will assess multiple communication systems including the ECU homepage, email, indoor and outdoor loudspeakers, VOIP phone text and voice, SMS text messages, desktop pop-up boxes, and messages on digital signs. All aspects of the ECU Alert system will be tested.

A voice message will be heard on office telephones and on loudspeakers that will identify this as a test of the ECU Alert emergency notification system. Employees, students and parents will also receive ECU Alert test emails to registered accounts. Digital screens located throughout campus will carry a test message. Users who have registered for ECU Alert cell phone messages will receive an SMS text message.

Campus computer users are reminded that the university has a pop-up notification system, AlertUs, which will fill the computer screen with the ECU Alert message when activated. After the users have read the message, clicking “Acknowledge” will close the warning.

Registration for cell phone messaging is available by selecting the register tab in the purple bar at alertinfo.ecu.edu.

Faculty, staff and students are encouraged to download the free safety app LiveSafe at ECU.edu/LiveSafe. LiveSafe allows users to discretely and anonymously report suspicious activity and safety concerns to ECU Police.