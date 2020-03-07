Live Now
ECU expands travel restrictions amid coronavirus outbreak

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT, ECU)- East Carolina University expands on travel restrictions to prevent the further spread of the coronavirus Friday.

As of March 3, ECU prohibited University-sponsored travel, including previously approved travel to countries with Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Level 3 designations

In an email sent to faculty and students on March 6, the University announced the expansion of travel guidelines. ECU now prohibits university-sponsored travel to countries with a CDC level 2 designation. Level 3 or Level 4 designations by the State Department are also restricted.

They informed students that there will be no reimbursement of travel to these areas.

ECU strongly suggests that students, faculty and staff returning from areas to self-quarantine for a minimum of 14 days before returning to campus.

Additionally, faculty, staff and students are asked to evaluate domestic travel including travel to conferences, meetings, or other events.

