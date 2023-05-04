GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — ECU Health is having their first respiratory conference since before COVID-19.

ECU Health’s Eastern Carolina Respiratory Conference is coming back to Greenville on Friday, May 5, at 10am. Health care professionals from ECU Health and other places in South Carolina. Virginia, and North Carolina will be in attendance.

Health care professionals will learn about better practices interventional methods in the respiratory field. Interactive lectures will be given by experts from the ECU Brody School of Medicine.

The conference will have a moment of silence for health care workers who were lost due to the pandemic.