ECU holds watch party for first football game of the season against NC State

Football season is officially here and ECU wants to get the fans involved!

Today students and football supporters gathered for a special watch party.

Last year they lost to the Wolf-pack 58-3.

On a bright and sunny Saturday afternoon, students, alumni and ECU football fans gathered together for a watch party at the student center to kick off this year’s season.

This event is bringing not only current students together, but past students as well.

Spirits were high as fans cheered on the ECU Pirates and new head coach, Mike Houston’s first game.

“I’m feeling absolutely amazed I’m excited for what Mike Houston is going to do with this team,” says Brennan Shapiro, a Junior at ECU.

This watch party on campus also helped bring more students out to support their school.

CJ Murphy, another student, says he doesn’t usually go to football games but he’s trying to support the school and the team this year.

In 2018 the team finished their season 3-9 overall, and despite last year’s record, these fans have faith in the team for this new season.

This is only the beginning to a long awaited season of cheering on East Carolina University’s football team.

Saturday’s final score saw the Pirates lose 34-6.