ECU hosts “Get a Clue” Merchants Fair

The annual “Get a Clue” Merchants Fair provides an opportunity for local businesses to promote themselves to thousands of students.

Many students on campus passed through this event heading to class or just going to eat.

Roughly 200 businesses, student organizations, and community programs attended handing out brochures and sharing information.

New incoming or returning students can gain a lot of connections and get more involved on and off-campus.

The Director of Student Activities & Organizations at ECU, Justin Janak, said: “across the entire country every study shows that students that get involved early on… are more likely to be retained and more likely to graduate in 4 years.”

