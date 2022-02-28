GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — East Carolina University is looking to make class registration easier.

In March, ECU is launching an app that’s focused on registration and planning for its students. This app is an upgraded version of the one that’s available now.

This upcoming update will be more mobile-friendly with its new features. The app will also assist students with disabilities, the Associate Registrar for Technology for ECU, Novine Kros, said.

The app will let students browse course offerings and classes, required course materials and manage schedules anywhere with their phone.

“Students are always on their phone, you know, they can register for classes when they’re riding the bus, somewhere or just kind of walking around on campus they don’t have to be sitting at a laptop or a desktop to do their registrations,” Kros said. “So it allows them a little more flexibility on where they’re at, where they’re gonna register from.”

Students using Pirate Port can log in and click the Registration and Planning Card to see the new interface.

If you have questions, you can contact the registrar’s office or your academic adviser.