ECU kicks off Homecoming week with concert

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT)

ECU is kicking off Homecoming on Sunday with a special concert for students and staff.

The two headliners are Jojo and B.o.B.

The concert is taking place in uptown this year. In past years it was hosted on campus.

For the event officials closed Cotanche Street at its intersection with Fourth Street.

Firth Street will also close between Evans and Reade Street.

Organizers say they’re hoping this new set up will be a win for uptown merchants.

“We wanted to have the opportunity to give the students maybe a different atmosphere, and a different experience. Then, also having something in the uptown area where some of the local merchants could also benefit from having a concert in this area,” said Chris Sutton, ECU Police Captain.

The concert is scheduled to wrap up around 7 p.m. Sunday night.

For a full list of ECU Homecoming activities click here.