ECU pays tribute to former faculty in art exhibit

ECU’s school of art and design has some exciting news.

Right now on display in their Gray Gallery are more than twenty retired ECU faculty’s artwork.

This is in an effort to celebrate the 110th anniversary of art education in a special way.

The director of the school of art and design, Kate Bukoski, says the retired faculty exhibition is one of three exhibitions that started last year.

Inside of the Gray Gallery at the Leo W. Jenkins Fine Arts Center you can find artwork ranging from painting, mixed media, photography, sculpture, textiles, metal designs and more.

The exhibition is paying tribute to the contributions from those who have worked at the university.

Maria Modlin is the curatorial technician at ECU.

She encourages everyone to come to check out the exhibition.

“We do want people to come in, it’s a free gallery we want people to come to see what’s on the walls, to participate, ask questions, and to learn and to see what type of art is available, what type of art is out there,” she says.

Current faculty says they want this exhibit to incorporate what’s been taught in the past so current ECU students can see what they’re learning from and what the foundations of the school are.

ECU students, faculty and the whole community has the opportunity to visit the Gray Gallery for the retired faculty exhibition reception in September.

The reception is going to be held on September 6 from 5-9 pm where there will be refreshments and brief remarks by some of the former faculty.