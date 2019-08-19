ECU police and students react to weekend armed robbery

With fall classes at ECU getting underway today, 9 is on your side has what you need to know to help keep yourself safe.

Many students on campus are still in shock after the armed robbery over the weekend, but they say they know how to stay safe and actually watch out for each other.

“We just got here this is like the 3rd day like really someone just got robbed,” said Imani Cherry, freshman at ECU.

Cherry recounts the moment she saw another student just moments after he was robbed on campus Saturday around 3 a.m.

“We were really worried about him getting in his dorm and calling the police,” she said.

ECU police said four men approached a student, showed a gun and asked for the victim’s wallet

“These four individuals came up and struck up a conversation with the victim and after a few minutes told the victim that they were there to rob him and took some of the victims possessions including some money,” Lt. Chris Sutton with ECU Police Department.

The student wasn’t harmed. Students said its scary to know something like this happened so close to home.

“I think he really just needed a phone he was really like obviously he was shaken up he just really wanted to get that into his dorm because the guys where right outside,” said Cherry.

ECU police said this is an isolated incident and that they’re always working to keep students and staff safe.

“That’s not whats indicative of ECU and our campus we have a very safe campus it is unfortunate that we did have that occur but our officers worked diligently on that particular case and within 4 hours of us being notified we were able to identify locate apprehend and charge four suspects,” said Sutton.

He said the campus is safe and that it’s rare to see violent crimes on campus.

Sutton urges students to always speak up as soon as they see any suspicious behavior.

“This should help our students to be aware of their surroundings to be very careful at night be with their friends in a large group download Lyft app,” said Sutton.

Cherry and her friends say they do what they can to keep themselves safe.

“I feel pretty comfortable with my group of friends. We make sure none of us goes anywhere without a partner, pepper spray or some thing like that. So I feel pretty good I think ECU is doing a great job of keeping us safe right now,” Cherry said.