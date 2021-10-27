ECU Police officers prepare for busy weekend with football game, Halloween

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — ECU Police officers are gearing up for a big weekend.

The Pirates have a Thursday night football game, followed by a weekend full of Halloween Festivities.

Captain Chris Sutton said he expects about 30,000 people will attend the football game against South Florida. Sutton wants people to be on the lookout for pedestrians and take alternate routes if possible to avoid areas near the athletic complex.

“It’s unique because we’ve got a Thursday night football game and Halloween book ending a weekend, so Thursday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday night there’ll be much more traffic in this area than what typically there is,” said Sutton.

Tailgate lots open at 4:00 p.m. Police will start closing off 14th Street between Elm Street and Charles Boulevard at 4:30 p.m. The game kicks off at 7:30 p.m.

“It’s a blackout game,” said Sutton. “We’ll have potentially 11,000 plus students. That’ll be 11,000 plus pedestrians that will be leaving wearing dark clothing, so that’s why it’s so important for motorists to be aware of individuals crossing any of these roadways that are around the athletic complex.”

Halloween festivities begin Friday night. Sutton said people should expect increased foot traffic, as well as possible road closures, on Cotanche, Fifth and Evans Streets through Sunday.

Sutton said more people in town means more business for local shops and restaurants.

“When ECU does good, Eastern North Carolina does good,” he said. “When we have a football game that brings in 30,000 plus spectators, then that has an impact with the merchants locally.”

Sutton is asking students and ECU fans to be on their best behaviors throughout the weekend.

“It gives us a chance to shine not just on the football field, but as a university and campus and student body as a whole,” he said. “That’s why it’s important our students and our fans that come to the game do their best to make ECU look good.”

Sutton wants everyone to have fun, but also stay safe. He said you should keep an eye on your drinks and make smart decisions.