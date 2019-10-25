ECU police prepare for homecoming festivities, game day

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Members of ECU Police are gearing up for a busy homecoming weekend in Greenville.

Nearly 35,000 people are expected to come to town to take part in Pirate homecoming festivities.

Captain Chris Sutton, with ECU Police, is warning folks to be aware of heavy traffic around Dowdy Ficklen Stadium and throughout the city.

Festivities kick off on Saturday morning with a Pirate Parade in Uptown at 9 a.m. The tailgate lots will begin to open at 9:30 a.m.

“We do want to encourage motorists to be aware of the increased traffic, and how much longer that traffic will go on throughout the day since we will have a six-hour tailgate window,” said Sutton.

Sutton said officers will also be out in larger groups for longer periods of time due to the high volume of traffic and fans coming into town.

They will also have their explosives dog out on patrol as well.

The Pirates will kick off against the South Florida bulls at 3:45 p.m.