ECU Police searching for armed robbery suspect

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – East Carolina University Police Department is investigating an early morning armed robbery outside of Fletcher Hall.

An armed robbery occurred outside of Fletcher Hall on Sunday, September 12, 2021 at 5:08 am. The suspect pointed a handgun and demanded a purse from the victim. The victim was not injured during the incident. The suspect is described as a black male, around 5’10”, with short dreads, wearing a black shirt, khaki pants, and a red and black gator style face covering. The suspect ran across 5th St. where he got in a vehicle and left the area. ECU Police are actively investigating the incident.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the ECU Police at 252-328-6787. Information can be provided anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 252-758-7777 or you can use LiveSafe tips to anonymously report information.

ECU Police encourages everyone to remain aware of surroundings at all times. Report any suspicious or criminal activity as soon as possible.