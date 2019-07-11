ECU police shares list of prohibited items at President Trump’s event

President Donald Trump speaks during an event on kidney health at the Ronald Reagan Building and International Trade Center, Wednesday, July 10, 2019, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

Are you planning on attending President Trump event at East Carolina University? WNCT is sharing some rules with you.

ECU Police Department went on to Facebook and shared a list of prohibited items at the event that is going to take place at Minges Coliseum on July 17.

Police said that any person who brings any prohibited item will be turned away or allowed to discard the item.

All attendees must enter through a metal detector.

Parking will be free around Minges Coliseum and Dowdy-Ficklen Stadium, police said.

Police also added that there will be no camping out allowed.