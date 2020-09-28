ECU professor shares insight ahead of the first 2020 presidential debate

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – President Trump and Joe Biden will be at Case Western Reserve University in Cleveland tomorrow for their first debate before the election.

It comes at a time when they appear to be fighting over a smaller-than-normal pool of undecided voters.

Tens of millions of people will be tuning into the debate.

Experts believe the audience may outpace previous election years because so many people are home during the pandemic.

The debates are important for giving voters insight on who the candidates are and what they believe.

“For those few people left who are undecided the debate can provide valuable information that gives those votes a chance to see an unrehearsed setting, candidates standing side by side with one another, to get a sense of how both candidates think on their feet,” says Peter Francia, an East Carolina University political science professor.

He also says the information voters get from debates is more valuable than other sources, like social media.

More debates are ahead.

Vice President Pence and Senator Kamala Harris will face each other on October 7, and the second presidential debate will be on October 15.