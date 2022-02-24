GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — East Carolina University’s Director of Security Studies, Armin Krishna, believes the Russian’s intent when it comes to Ukraine remains unclear right now.

He said Thursday the absolute worst-case scenario is a full-scale war, referring to the widespread fear of World War III. Although he hopes that is unlikely, we are already feeling huge impacts here in the states.

Krishna explained right now Russia is saying they are only interested in destroying the Ukrainian military capabilities, saying we saw something similar in 2008 when Russia invaded the country of Georgia.

That was a war that lasted 12 days until the two reached a peace agreement and Russia withdrew its forces. Krishna said while he hopes this situation will be similar without escalating much further than war, there is a real possibility for cyberwar.

“The US might conduct cyberattacks against Russia, and the Russians might conduct cyberattacks against us, and that could cause disruptions, so they could target the electric grid,” Krishna said. “They could target the supply chain, they could target financial institutions, they could target the media. So there are certain possibilities short of an actual war.”