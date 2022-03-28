GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — East Carolina University hosted the sixth annual Pirate Nation Gives fundraising event, surpassing last year’s record total of $6.5 million and meeting this year’s goal.

More than 1,500 individual donors contributed to the effort, also celebrating the 115th year of the university and the installation of Chancellor Philip Rogers.

Chancellor Rogers said the generosity of Pirate Nation is just one example of ECU’s importance throughout eastern North Carolina.

“These gifts show the impact ECU has had on those who have studied here and taught here, and so many others who support the university, that they would give so generously to pay that forward,” he said. “They enable us to create and continue important programs aimed at transforming and uplifting the region we call home.”

Dr. Diana Haytko, professor and chair of marketing and supply chain management, funded the first five years of the Elizabeth Haytko Faculty Fellowship, a $5,000 award to support an outstanding faculty member in the department. She made her gifts in memory of her mother, who taught her that education is the key to the American dream. Fundraising to reward faculty is often overlooked, she said, and she wanted to do something for those who go above and beyond year after year.

Haytko also established estate gifts totaling $1 million to create two professorships — one focused on teaching, the other on research — and a study abroad scholarship program.

Eileen Shokler, a longtime resident of Greenville who served as a guardian ad litem in Pitt County for eight years, contributed a $100,000 gift to fund an annual training program for staff and volunteers at the TEDI BEAR Child Advocacy Center, which provides critically important services to children who have been victims of child abuse or neglect.

Pat and Lynn Lane, who support ECU during Pirate Nation Gives each year, contributed to the Honors College, the College of Education, the STEPP program, and ECU Athletics.

Across the board, Pirate Nation showed its support for student-athletes, with gifts for specific teams, scholarships, and other athletics initiatives totaling more than $260,000.

Among many notable gifts this year are: