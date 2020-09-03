ECU receives almost $1 million dollars in grant money for gender equality program

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – East Carolina University has received a three year $999,074 grant from the National Science Foundation in efforts to help ECU’s work in the fight for gender equality.

The grants money will go towards an ECU project called THRIVE. THRIVE began in 2013, and stands for Towards Hiring, Resources, Inclusion, Value, and Excellence. ECU’s Interim Chancellor Ron Mitchelson is the principal investigator on the project.

Co-principal investigators of the project are Stephanie George of the Department of Engineering, Crystal Chambers of the College of Education, Rachel Roper of the Brody School of MEdicine, and Kristen Myers of the Department of Sociology. Multiple other ECU faculty members are also involved with getting funds the project.

The National Science Foundation (NSF) program which funds ECU’s THRIVE project was created to help move the idea of gender equality towards full advances and participation within the diverse faculty at ECU.

THRIVE’s goal is to put more women into STEM (science, technology, engineering, and math) positions at ECU.

The idea of THRIVE came from a North Dakota State University project called Advocates and Allies. This project aimed to educate people at the top of the privileged structures to understand the importance of diversity.

The hope is for NSF ADVANCE’s grant to provide networking support and resources to women who are wanting to establish themselves in the work force.