ECU receives Higher Education Excellence in Diversity Award for 8th year in a row

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) Many colleges throughout the United States strive to focus on diversity and inclusion.

Here in the east, ECU is being recognized with Higher Education Excellence in Diversity (HEED) Award for the eighth year in a row.

The award highlights colleges and universities that commit to diversity and inclusion on campus.

Right now, ECU is seeing an increase in representation of race and ethnic minorities in the student, faculty and staff populations.

The university has a variety of educational programs, training, and seminars that help create a diverse and respectful environment.

Toya Jacobs, the diversity and inclusion program manager at the university, says the school will continue to promote a space that prepares students to live, lead and work in a multicultural and global society.

Camari Purvis is the NAACP president at ECU.

“It’s a great environment we definitely always actively trying to be more proactive about how we can provide spaces for unity inclusion and integration on this campus and I love how progressive-minded we try to think on this campus,” he says.

Psychology and art student, Hunter Davis is involved with an LGBTQ+ club on campus and shares how it helps expose students to more diversity.

“It’s helped me meet a lot of new people, it’s helped me um kind of explore eastern North Carolina a bit more learn more of the history of the people here and the current population,” Davis says.