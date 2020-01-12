ECU students return for Spring semester, impact local businesses

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT)- Greenville businesses are picking right back up where they left off in December as Spring semester classes begin on January 13 for ECU students.

“We employ a lot of college students. We have about 32 of them,” said Marty Vainright, Co-owner of Coastal Fog.

With 32 students back from Winter break, small businesses like Coastal Fog in Uptown Greenville are thrilled to have the extra help this time of year.

“Sales increase tremendously when students are back,” said Vainright.

Excitement is in the air! Many out-of-town Pirates are back in Eastern North Carolina eager to visit their favorite locations.

“It’s a bit hectic. There’s a lot of students that come in and are really excited,” said Payton Procopio, student-employee at Sup-Dogs Restaurant.

Still, returning a few days early was not enough to prepare for some students’ busy semester ahead balancing school with work.

“I’m nervous. I have some hard classes this semester, but I think I can do it,” Procopio said cheerfully.

According to ECU’s 2020 Spring calendar, there are 14 Mondays of class, 15 Tuesdays, 14 Wednesdays, 14 Thursdays, 13 Fridays– all days for local businesses to benefit from.

Coastal Fog and Sup-Dogs Restaurant are two popular locations, according to ECU students. Other hot locations include Blackbeard Coffee Roaster’s and The Scullery Coffee House and Creamery in Uptown Greenville.

Each business has about four and a half months until Summer break goes into effect, leaving Greenville once again, without the bulk of ECU’s student sales.