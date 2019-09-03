ECU to cancel classes Thursday, Friday

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) Because of the anticipated wind and rain bands as Hurricane Dorian moves off the coast of North Carolina, East Carolina University will cancel classes beginning at or after 3 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 5 and all classes on Friday, Sept. 6.

The next scheduled message related to Hurricane Dorian will be sent by noon Wednesday.

For employees, beginning at 3 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 5, and continuing until 5 p.m. Friday, Sept. 6, the university will operate under Condition 1 of the UNC System Adverse Weather and Emergency Event policy.

Employees should check with their managers regarding schedules and alternate work locations.

For details about the Adverse Weather and Emergency Event Policy and Condition levels, visit www.ecu.edu/prr/06/45/02 .

Residence halls on our campus are substantially built and often are the safest place for students to be, especially for those students whose families reside in areas east and south of Greenville that will experience greater storm effects.

Core services like dining halls and residence halls will remain open throughout this weather event, and there is no evacuation in effect.

For updates on additional campus programs and services including dining and transit, visithttps://studentaffairs.ecu.edu/ .

ECU Physicians clinics will be open Thursday and Friday. Information is available on a special hotline: 252-744-5080 or 1-800-745-5181. Dental patients should call 252-737-7834 for appointments in Ross Hall or their respective Community Service Learning Centers.