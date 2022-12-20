GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — East Carolina University’s College of Allied Health Science is welcoming children from across the US to participate in its HABIT Program.

The HABIT Program is an intensive treatment program for children who have cerebral palsy or brain injuries. The focus of the group is to prove that the brain can be rewired to allow movement on the paralyzed side of the body.

“Yeah, because we have limited evidence how the brain function and hand function of children with cerebral palsy can be enhanced, so this is a good opportunity for the families, as well as the researchers and clinicians to see what are the novel therapies that we can implement,” Dr. Swati Sukar, director of research for HABIT Program.

The HABIT Program is accepting applicants for the next cycle. To apply click here. You can also call 252-744-0525.