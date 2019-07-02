ECU to host 2019 Summer Guitar Festival July 13-16

This July in Greenville, East Carolina University will host a Summer Guitar Festival that helps students of any skill level learn or improve their skills of playing classical guitar.

The 2019 ECU Summer Guitar Festival, open to guitar students of any skill level, will be held from Saturday, July 13 through Tuesday, July 16, at the A. J. Fletcher Music Building on ECU’s Greenville campus.

The event will feature instruction and training from ECU’s artist-faculty, and concerts from some of America’s top classical guitar players, including SoloDuo, Andrew Zohn, Stephen Robinson, Francois Fowler, Akerman Teixeira Duo, 2018 Solo Competition winner Dragos Ilie, festival director Elliot Frank, and other skilled players.

