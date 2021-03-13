ECU to host virtual job fair

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) East Carolina University Career Services will host the 2021 Education Job Fair from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on March 17 virtually through the Handshake job database platform. The event is open to all ECU students and alumni.

School districts and educational organizations from across the country are scheduled to attend the Education Job Fair. The event is not only a great opportunity for education majors graduating this spring to secure employment, but also for freshman to seniors of all majors to explore careers in education. This year’s fair will include recruitment of positions for public, private and charter schools.

During the Education Job Fair, students will have the opportunity to network with more than 80 employers including North Carolina school systems in Pitt, New Hanover, Wake, Charlotte-Mecklenburg and Johnston counties, as well as ECU College of Education Graduate Studies and employers from Virginia Beach and Prince William Public Schools in Virginia.

“These events are an invaluable opportunity for students to establish a relationship with an employer and explore full-time positions without having the expenses and stress of travel,” said Tom Halasz, director of ECU Career Services.

For more information about the job fair, contact Halasz at 252-328-6050 or visit https://career.ecu.edu/.