Today, ECU officially welcomed the class of 2023 with convocation as a part of the “Pirate Week of Welcome.”

Students got a warm welcome to campus with a pep rally by ECU Athletics, teaching them about all things pirate football.

After a greeting from the Chancellor and Vice-Chancellor, students make their way out to the center of Dowdy-Ficklen Stadium for a class picture.

Organizers say they hope convocation and “Pirate Week of Welcome” will help foster a sense of community among new students.