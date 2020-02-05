ECU’s Jesse R. Peel LGBTQ Center receives $2,000 grant

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) East Carolina University’s Peel LGBTQ Center has received a $2,000 dollar grant.

The grant, which was gifted by The Southern Equality Fund, will help with a program called Safe Zone.

This program started in mid-November and is in partnership between ECU’s Peel LGBTQ Center, College of Education, and Campus Recreation and Wellness.

Safe Zone provides sensitivity and awareness training to kindergarten through 12th grade teachers, plus school administrators, staff, and parents.

“It’s critically important,” says ECU’s LGBTQ Peel Center Senior Associate Director Mark Rasdorf. “There’s research that’s well documented that LGBTQ youth are at three to four times the risk for suicide, suicidal ideation, depression, and substance abuse.”

Rasdorf believes these kinds of programs are important to make sure students feel supported, and increase the likelihood of their success.

