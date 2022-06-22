EDENTON, N.C. (WNCT) –The Edenton-Chowan Food Pantry is partnering with Edenton United Methodist Church to provide its annual Children Summer Nutrition Program to families in their community.

Over 30% of all Chowan children are living in food insecurity, said Joanna Brown, food pantry director. In the summer of 2021, they served 347 families and 682 children. On day one of this season’s program, they served 50 families and 95 children.

The drive-through food pantry is open for food pick-up every Wednesday evening until August 24 between 5:30-7 p.m. at the Edenton-Chowan Food Pantry located at 1370 N. Broad St.

The CSNP is available for any family with at least one child attending a Chowan grade, middle, or high school. Each food box will include nutritious child-friendly foods with fruits, vegetables, meats, snacks and other easy-to-prepare foods.

The pantry has three stations set up with specific food staples at each station.

Station 1 includes: 2 boxes of Mac & Cheese per family, 2 cans of green beans per family, 1 jar of peanut butter per family, 1 jar of jelly per family, 1 half-gallon of milk per family, and 1 can chicken per family.

Station 2 includes: 2 pasta packets per family, 1 can of pasta sauce per family, 1 hamburger log per family (some weeks pasta ingredients may be substituted for hot dogs and hot dog buns), 1 can of corn per family, 1 loaf of bread per family, 1 can of Spaghettios per child, and 1 box of cereal per family.

Station 3 includes: 3 boxes of fruit juice per child, 2 fruit cups per child, 2 cups of applesauce per child, 2 packages of ramen noodles per child, 1 cup of pudding per child, 1 cup of Jell-o per child, 2 packets of Lance crackers per child, 2 Nutri-grain bars per child, 3 fruit snacks per child, 2 packets of cookies per each child, 2 bags of chips per child, and 1 apple and orange for each child.

Food may vary slightly week by week dependent on supply and donations.

Brown said many of the food items come from the various churches in the Edenton-Chowan area, and the community has always been extremely generous in helping to provide items for the pantry.

For additional information on the CSNP food distribution in Chowan, to donate, or to participate, you can call (252) 482-2504.