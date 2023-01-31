FARMVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — An Edgecombe County teacher who lives in Farmville was arrested Tuesday on charges of sexual offense of a student.

The Edgecombe County Sheriff’s Office received a call from Edgecombe County Public Schools on January 19 about a report of a teacher at North Edgecombe High, Justin T. Tyson. The victim reported the assault to another staff member at the high school.

An investigation began by the sheriff’s office and the school. It led to Tyson’s arrest at his home by members of the sheriff’s offices from Edgecombe and Pitt counties. He was charged with three counts of statutory sexual offense with a child 13, 14, 15 years of age. The defendant is at least six years older than the victim, officials said.

Tyson was served with warrants and given a $100,000 secured bond. He was placed in the Edgecombe County Detention Center.