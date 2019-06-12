Skip to content
Education
East Carteret High School Principal resigns to accept national-level job with FedEx Freight
ECU to host 2019 Summer Guitar Festival July 13-16
Two nursing students in Beaufort County receive DAISY Awards
New survey by ECU finds most Americans say they are “happy in general”
‘Eye nerd’ goes back to school at age 39, inspires teen daughter
Wayne Community College in Goldsboro to build new auto and collision repair building
Pitt Community College to takeover Mitchell’s Hair Styling Academy in Greenville