Acting provost, senior vice chancellor of academic affairs appointed at ECU

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – A new acting provost and senior vice chancellor of academic affairs has been appointed at East Carolina University.

Dr. Grant Hayes, dean of ECU’s College of Education, will be taking on the new role.

Hayes has been a part of the College of Education since 2015. According to the university, Hayes previously held positions as a professor and administrator at the University of Central Florida and at James Madison University.

He is a graduate of the University of South Carolina and Limestone College.

ECU interim chancellor, Dr. Ron Mitchelson, wrote in a statement, saying:

“I could not be more pleased than to have Dr. Grant Hayes accept the important responsibilities that come with his appointment as acting provost and senior vice chancellor. I have complete confidence in his talent, his work ethic and his commitment to our mission. In fact, he has lived the mission on a daily basis since joining us. I know that I look forward to working with him as part of our senior leadership team.”

Hayes’ new title will go into effect on Nov. 6.