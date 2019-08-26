BACK-TO-SCHOOL: Law enforcement urge drivers to pay close attention to school buses

PITT COUNTY, N.C. (WNCT) – Monday is the first day of school for many students across Eastern North Carolina. Members of local law enforcement are urging drivers to pay close attention out on the roads.

“We don’t want to see anyone especially these kids, our future getting hurt or killed in a simple crash that could have been avoided,” said Captain Ray Waters, Pitt County Sheriff’s Office.

The North Carolina State Highway Patrol expect more than 14 thousand school buses on roads Monday morning transporting around 790 thousand children.

Troopers encourage you to know the rules of the road.

You must STOP on a two-lane roadway.

You must STOP on a four-lane roadway with a center turning lane.

You must STOP on a four-lane or more highway without a median separation.

You may pass on a four-lane or more highway with a median separation. Drivers following behind the bus must STOP.

You may pass on a four-lane or more highway with a center turning lane. Drivers following behind the bus must STOP.

Members of the Pitt County Sheriff’s Office say failure to stop could cost someone their life.

“The minor part would be getting a ticket with a healthy fine, 5 points on your drivers license, to being involved in a motor vehicle crash, damage to property, someone injured or the potential to actually strike a child and kill them and then somebody’s lost a family member and a friend.” Captain Ray Waters, Pitt County Sheriff’s Office

Deputies also say remember to slow down in school zones and avoid driving distracted.

They say the busiest time for traffic will be between the hours of 6 a.m. and 9 a.m. and 2 p.m. and 4 p.m. in the afternoon.