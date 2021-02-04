Beaufort County school leaders are looking for resource officer services

BEAUFORT COUNTY, N.C. (WNCT) – School resources officers are being pulled from Beaufort County schools.

The county’s sheriff, Ernie Coleman, says it’s due to a lack of funding from county commissioners. Now school leaders are looking for a new option to keep schools safe.

Beaufort County schools superintendent Matthew Cheeseman says safety is the number one priority, but the memorandum of understanding with the sheriff’s office to provide school resource officers is ending.

The SROs will continue services until the end of June. But the sheriff can withdraw personnel if they are needed in other places, creating a need for an alternative option. Cheeseman shares what exactly his schools want to find.

“We are really looking for high quality companies who offer third party sworn law enforcement officers to submit a proposal for our board of education to consider and our county commissioners to review,” he says.

Cheesman explains funding for these services will come from the county commissioners.

but commissioners say they can’t do much until they start to see the proposals.

Randy Walker explains, “We have to see what the numbers say, and this is not done a lot so that’s the first hurdle to jump. Once we see that we can move onto the next step.”

Applications must be submitted to the Chief Operating Officer no later than February 26th at 4PM.

You can access the request for proposals here.