Beaufort County school leaders make adjustments to attendance policy

WASHINGTON, N.C. (WNCT) – This is a week of new things in Beaufort County schools. Teachers and other employees are starting to get their COVID-19 vaccine shots.

The district is also adapting its attendance policy to handle a problem surfacing for those teachers. Parents will have to make a choice, keeping their kids on remote or in-person learning — and stick with it.

Beaufort County superintendent Mathew Cheeseman noticed teachers were struggling with students switching back and forth between in-person to remote learning. He got the school board to change the attendance policy.

The new rule requires parents and students to choose between in-person or remote instruction for the school year’s final quarter which starts March 15th. The change will help teachers plan for the day while also following CDC protocols.

“If a student who’s designated remote learner appears at school we’re going to say look you’re absent for today if we have the ability to maintain you here at the school today then you can stay otherwise we’ll have to contact your family,” explains Cheeseman.

The superintendent also says COVID-19 vaccinations are underway for Beaufort County teachers. Some have already gotten their first shots.

Beaufort County’s school board will also allow students in remote learning to be eligible for fourth quarter athletics.