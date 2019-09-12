Beaufort County school officials work to combat cyber bullying, online harassment

BEAUFORT COUNTY, N.C. (WNCT) – Beaufort County school officials are working to combat cyber bullying and online harassment in their schools.

The district is working with a company called I-Safe. They provide the school district with classroom curriculum for teachers to use at each of the 14 schools in the county.

“With Internet and social media, bullying which used to be an 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. issue now can be all day all night,” said Ashley Padgett, Director of Student Services, BCS. “We want our hearts and minds of our students to feel safe and secure with teachers, with communities and with their schools and with their peers.”

These lessons teach appropriate internet use, privacy, and the red flags of cyber bullying. These lessons are taught in all grade levels.

“What is reality, what is friendship, what is someone trying to take advantage of them. We want them to be safe, wherever they are, if they are physically in our schools, if they are online, if they are at home,” said Padgett.

If your child is being bullied the district encourages you to contact your school directly. You can talk to the principal, guidance counselor, even the school nurse.

New this year, every school in Beaufort County now has a school resource officer, so officials say they can be a great point of contact as well.

If you’d like to report anonymously, there are online tip forms and call lines you can use as well. Most school districts have these anonymous resources on their school district’s website.