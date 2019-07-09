Craven Community College to host Open House on July 16

NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT)

Craven Community College says it will host a Summer Open House next week to showcase the programs it offers for new college students and working adults who seek to advance or change their careers.

The Summer Open House will take place on Tuesday, July 16 from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m., at the Student Center on the New Bern campus.

CCC officials say the event will provide information on classes and give participants the chance to tour classrooms, meet instructors, from CCC’s career programs, health programs, and workforce development departments.

Interactive booths at the Summer Open House will demonstrate the college’s many opportunities, and provide a better understanding of the details of each program.



Participants can explore course offerings for the fall 2019 and spring 2020 semesters, with classes available on both campuses and online.



Academic, admissions and financial aid advisors will be on hand to personally assist students with navigating the application and financial aid processes. They will also show students how to apply for various scholarships and answer questions. Information will be available on the college’s many clubs, organizations and events, as well as university transfer programs through NC State, NC Wesleyan and ECU.

Additionally, the Career and College Promise (CCP) program will host an information session from 5 to 6 p.m. on July 16, in the Naumann Community Room inside the Student Center.



The CCP enables qualified high school students to get a jumpstart on college by taking courses free of charge while still attending high school.