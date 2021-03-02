Duke planning to host in-person spring graduation ceremony

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Duke University says it is planning to have an in-person spring commencement ceremony at Wallace Wade Stadium for the Class of 2021.

Wallace Wade Stadium serves as Duke’s football arena.

Duke University President Vincent Price says the event will be for “regular participants” in the school’s COVID testing surveillance program.

The University is planning to only host graduating students, with the ceremony being broadcasted to friends and family.

The ceremony would take place after the conclusion of final examinations, on Sunday, May 2 from 9—11 a.m.

Should conditions improve, Price says the University may consider expanding the scope of the ceremony. On the other hand, should the situation worsen, the University may be forced to make the entire event virtual.

Graduate and professional programs—several of which do not complete the semester until after the undergraduate ceremony on May 2—will receive guidance and support to safely host their own events, Price says.