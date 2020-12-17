Familiar face returns to ECU as next chancellor

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — A familiar face is returning to East Carolina University as its chancellor.

North Carolina native Dr. Philip Rogers has been elected the 12th chancellor of East Carolina University by the UNC Board of Governors. The school made the announcement on Thursday.

Rogers, 37, who is senior vice president of learning and engagement for the American Council on Education, first came to ECU as a policy analyst in 2007. He also served from 2008-2013 as chief of staff, where he was responsible for external relations for the university, including government relations, marketing and communications, public service, and policy development, according to ECU.

Rogers is a graduate of J.H. Rose High School in Greenville. He earned his doctoral degree in higher education management with distinction from the University of Pennsylvania, his master’s degree in public administration from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill and his bachelor’s degree in communication from Wake Forest University.

He and his wife have two sons, Grayson, 5, and Dean, 2.

“ECU represents the heart and soul of my identity as a person and leader,” Rogers said. “It’s not just a

place where I worked or where my wife went to school. It’s who we are. It’s the centerpiece of our lives. We wouldn’t be here today without this institution.

“As a proud member of Pirate Nation, I am both humbled and ecstatic to be offered the opportunity to give back to this university and the Greenville community,” he said. “Higher education has never been more important in our country, our state and our region, especially with ECU graduating the next generation of leaders. We have a prime opportunity to strengthen ECU as a beacon in higher education.”

Rogers will begin his duties as chancellor on March 15, 2021, following Interim Chancellor Ron Mitchelson, who has led the university since October 2019.