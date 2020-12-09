Incoming state superintendent concerned pandemic may leave many NC students behind

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – The reality for educators and parents is that many students will not be where they should be at the end of the current academic school year.

That means standardized test scores may be lower than normal. Federal guidelines require 95 percent of students to be tested.

“And so, we have a problem. Parents who have opted to have remote learning for the rest of the year are now being told your child has to come into school to participate in safe and secure testing,” said incoming state superintendent Catherine Truitt. “I fully understand why parents are very upset by this.”

Truitt plans to ask the U.S. Department of Education for a waiver so that North Carolina can avoid sanctions if it doesn’t reach the requirement.

“We do need to assess students, but we don’t need to have all of these other strings attached. This is not a time where we need accountability to be punitive against teachers. We do, however, need to test students and assess them so that teachers and parents know where their kids are, where are their deficits, and where did they do well,” she said.

The North Carolina Department of Public Instruction will also work with the state legislature to create testing and accountability guidelines geared toward this time of crisis.

“We have a long session coming up, and so we need to get ready to make our legislative priorities known to the general assembly, whether those priorities have funding or not. The general assembly needs to know what we would like in order to right this ship,” Truitt said.

“I’m also keeping up with what each district’s reopening plans are and their learning recovery plans. That is where my head and heart are. Whatever we come up with needs to be what’s right for students.”

Truitt said 67 percent of eighth graders in the state don’t read or perform math proficiently. That’s a number likely to increase due to COVID-19.

There is a worry as to how many students will be held back and have to repeat their grade. It’s another challenge for educators and Truitt.

“Are there some tools we can make available to the entire state, to all of the districts, that can help sort of mitigate the learning loss that has occurred specifically in math and reading?” Truitt asked.