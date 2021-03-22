Online Originals: A Broadway actress plays the teacher role at a Kinston theater class

KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) — A Kinston elementary school invited a special guest to zoom in on their theatre class. And, they reacted exactly how fans would when meeting a Broadway star.

On Monday, these kids had their class taught by award-winning actress Victoria Clark.

Ms. Holly Holder invited Victoria Clark to their Monday morning class. Holder and Clark’s roots go back to Duke University. The award-winning actress is a former student of Clark’s at the University.

Now, Holder runs a theatre program at Southeast Elementary School in Kinston. She invited Clark to teach Monday’s class as part of a month-long women’s history celebration.

My students who really love this class and value this class, I’m excited for them to realize this is something they can make a career out of and do for the rest of their life if they want to. Holly Holder, theatre arts teacher at Southeast Elementary School

Holder hopes Clark’s journey from a small town to the big stage inspires her students that anything is possible.

