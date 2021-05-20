Online Originals: Hyde County pilots internet programs for students in rural areas

SWAN QUARTER, N.C. (WNCT) — Students living in rural areas have faced some of the hardest challenges in the past year. Most schools went online during the coronavirus pandemic, but rural areas had limited access to internet services.

Now, work is being done to resolve those issues. Rural areas like Hyde County are part of a pilot program from Starlink to help provide that internet access to students and teachers that have been lacking.

You might have seen them hovering over different cities at night. Hyde County Superintendent Stephen Basnight said those Starlink satellites are funded by grants from the CARES Act and will help provide students with equal access to educational opportunities.

You’ve really enhanced your ability to offer a student an education no matter where they are … this has forced us to be in a place where I believe we should have been anyway. Stephen Basnight, superintendent of Hyde County Schools

The Friday Institute from North Carolina State University is also researching whether or not these programs could expand to other counties.

Nine On Your Side also reached out to a family using the Starlink service. You can hear from them below.

